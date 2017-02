Bud Light has released a great new Super Bowl commercial, titled “Ghost Spuds,” that features their legendary 1980s canine character Spuds MacKenzie coming back as a ghost to help reunite a dude with his group of friends for drinks, inside jokes, and trivia at the bar.

The ghost of Spuds MacKenzie is here to let the world know that it’s not about the parties. It’s about the Bud Lights you grab with friends.