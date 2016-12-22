The Big Beautiful Cats of Big Cat Rescue Gleefully Trim Their Christmas Trees and Open Their Presents

The wonderful folks at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida wanted to make sure that their feline charges enjoyed their holiday season in style. Each big cat was given a fir tree and an assortment of presents, which they all seemed to really love.
The holidays are here! We celebrated by giving the big cats trees and gifts to enjoy the holiday season. Check out all of the fun!
— Big Cat Rescue (@BigCatRescue) December 22, 2016