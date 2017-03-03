Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

The Bag of Holding Can Transport Your Board Games, Laptop, Rule Books, Tablet, and Dice

by at on

Bag of Holding

The Bag of Holding by ThinkGeek is their new and improved large grey canvas messenger bag design that comes with a lot more space for a lot more geeky goodies. It is perfect for transporting your board games, laptop, rule books, tablet, and polyhedral dice.

Dear intrepid adventurer, we’re glad you asked. It’s bigger, for one. (How you make non-dimensional space bigger, we’re not sure, but somehow they did it.) It’s made to hold a European board game, because a lot of you told us you were doing that. The new branding is more subtle – embossed. There’s a new custom lining. The hardware is bigger and sturdier, because carrying infinite stuff can be hard on a bag. And there’s a padded shoulder strap wrap, because carrying infinite stuff can be hard on you, too. The corners are now covered with faux leather to provide reinforcement during haphazard dungeon delving situations. Basically, it leveled up. (read more)

Bag of Holding

Bag of Holding

Bag of Holding

Bag of Holding

Bag of Holding

Bag of Holding

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.