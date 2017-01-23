Laughing Squid

Some of the Greatest Uses of Color in Movies

CineFix has compiled a video featuring their 10 favorite uses of color in cinematic history. They dive into the deeper, richer colors found in Fanny and Alexander (1982) to crazy color pallets, like what is seen in Romeo + Juliet (1996).

Color is one of the most effective tools in a storyteller’s arsenal. From fiery red, to the coldest blue, a great filmmaker knows just what colors to paint on the screen. Move over light and shadow, lets take the color wheel for a spin! Here are the very best uses of color in a movie ever!

