Slow Motion Footage of an Adorably Chubby Harbor Seal Rhythmically Slapping at His Big Fat Belly

A chubby harbor seal slapped at his big fat belly that sent his blubber to and fro in a wonderful rhythmic patter that could be viewed more closely through slow motion footage.

via reddit

