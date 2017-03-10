Simon’s Cat Logic Explores the Complicated Relationship That Cats Have With Water

In a rather wet episode of the wonderfully informative series Simon Toland spoke about his beautiful longhaired hydrophilic black cat Teddy while while behaviorist Nicky Trevorrow explained the wonderfully complicated relationship that cats have with water.

Cats are often fascinated with running water in the home environment some cats prefer a running tap for example or maybe a drinking fountain. This makes sense from a African Wildcat perspective where they will naturally drink from fresh running streams rather than a stagnant pool… cats generally prefer ceramic or metal bowls compared to plastic bowls which can sometimes taint the water so that it tastes different to them. Cats also preferable a bowl that is wide and shallow, so their whiskers aren’t touching the sides,