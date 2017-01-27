Russian Carpenter Beautifully Crafts a Soccer Ball Out of Wood

Russian carpenter Vladimir Zhilenko has created a wonderful step by step video that shows how he beautifully crafts a soccer ball out of wood. It all comes together at 10:28, when he sands the edges of the soccer ball super smooth.
via The Awesomer
by Justin Page at on
