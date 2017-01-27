Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Russian Carpenter Beautifully Crafts a Soccer Ball Out of Wood

by at on

Russian carpenter Vladimir Zhilenko has created a wonderful step by step video that shows how he beautifully crafts a soccer ball out of wood. It all comes together at 10:28, when he sands the edges of the soccer ball super smooth.

woodsoccer

via The Awesomer

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.