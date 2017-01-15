Researchers Capture a First Glimpse of the Newly Discovered Ruby Sea Dragon in Its Natural Habitat

#novataxa #marine #fish #Ichthyology • 2015: #Phyllopteryx dewysea • A Spectacular #NewSpecies of #Seadragon (#Syngnathidae) from #Australia novataxa.blogspot.com Abstract: The exploration of Earth's #biodiversity is an exciting and ongoing endeavour. Here, we report a new species of seadragon from Western Australia with substantial morphological and genetic differences to the only two other known species. We describe it as Phyllopteryx dewysea n. sp. Although the #LeafySeadragon (#Phycodurus eques) and the common #WeedySeadragon (Phyllopteryx taeniolatus) occur along Australia's southern coast, generally among relatively shallow #macroalgal reefs, the new species was found more offshore in slightly deeper waters. The #holotype was trawled east of the remote Recherche Archipelago in 51 m; additional specimens extend the distribution west to Perth in 72 m. Molecular sequence data show clear divergence from the other seadragons (7.4–13.1% uncorrected divergence in #mitochondrialDNA) and support a placement as the sister-species to the common seadragon. Radiographs and micro-computed tomography were used on the holotype of the new species and revealed unique features, in addition to its unusual red coloration. The discovery provides a spectacular example of the surprises still hidden in our oceans, even in relatively shallow waters. Josefin Stiller, Nerida G. Wilson and Greg W. Rouse. 2015. . Royal Society Open Science. DOI: dx.doi.org/10.1098/rsos.140458 #RubySeaDragon #pipefish #seahorse #biodiversity #ocean

