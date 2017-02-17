Play an Online Piano Duet With a Computer Using the Intelligent Program A.I. Duet

Humans can now play an online piano duet with a computer thanks the intelligent program A.I. Duet developed by coder and musician Yotam Mann. A.I. Duet uses an intelligent neural network based on Google’s project Magenta and responds to user input based on previous examples fed into the program.

Mann explains how the system works in a video, and fellow coder/musician Alexander Chen wrote about the A.I. Duet project on Google’s blog. Users can experiment with the program online or access the open source code for themselves through GitHub.