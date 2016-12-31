Laughing Squid

Pablo Escobar Adjusting His Pants in ‘Narcos’

To help promote the Canadian company Space Pants, Common Terry created a compilation of Pablo Escobar adjusting his pants in season one of the Netflix series Narcos.

