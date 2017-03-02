New Partners Ponch & Baker Get Intimate in CHIPS Trailer, An R-Rated Remake of the Classic TV Show

New partners Baker (Dax Shepard) and Ponch (Michael Peña) get intimate in a new red band trailer for CHIPS, an R-rated remake of the classic television series about motorcycle officers of the California Highway Patrol. Despite their clashing personalities, disparate qualifications, and “a little bit of contact” the pair must learn to work together to solve their big case and keep the streets safe.

Shepard wrote and directed the film which will be released on March 24, 2017.

Jon Baker (Shepard) and Frank “Ponch” Poncherello (Peña) have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles but for very different reasons. Baker is a beaten up pro motorbiker trying to put his life and marriage back together. Poncherello is a cocky undercover Federal agent investigating a multi-million dollar heist that may be an inside job—inside the CHP. The inexperienced rookie and hardened pro are teamed together, but clash more than click, so kickstarting a partnership is easier said than done. But with Baker’s bike skills combined with Ponch’s street savvy it might just work…if they don’t drive each other crazy along the way