Muska the Exotic Shorthair cat hilariously poses with human Finger Hands and Finger Feet puppets, which were created by online novelty retailer Archie McPhee. Muska’s owner amusingly set up the photos and videos to make it look as if their sleepy feline actually had human hands and feet.

via Pleated-Jeans, Archie McPhee’s Endless Geyser of Awesome