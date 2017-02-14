Laughing Squid

Musician Simultaneously Sings and Plays All Instruments While Covering Rush’s ‘Tom Sawyer’

Dominic Fragman aka the Solo Trio, is an extremely talented and coordinated musician who simultaneously played guitar, drums and sang while performing a remarkable cover of the Rush classic anthem “Tom Sawyer

The original version of the song.

Fragman also performed an amazing drum and guitar version of Led Zeppelin‘s “Moby Dick

A live version of the original song.

via reddit

