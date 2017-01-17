Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Mesmerizing Ultra Slow Motion Macro Videos of Popcorn Bursting at 15,000fps and 30,000fps

by at on

Popcorn bursts at 15,000fps and 30,000fps in two mesmerizing videos by Warped Perception. The clips extent what seems instantaneous to the naked eye to a few seconds as the kernels pop and expand.

Popping Popcorn at 30,000 Frames Per Second Filmed in Ultra Slow Motion Macro with the Phantom v2512 Ultra High Speed Camera. The slowest slow motion clip of popcorn being popped that I know of on Youtube slow mo vids, this is a simply beautiful clip and it shows us just how fast this process actually happens.

via Motherboard, Geekologie

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.