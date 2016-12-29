Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Assembli, a Dutch brand made up of designer Joop Bource and the Lankhorst print company, created a series of marvelous DIY paper beetle sculpture kits featuring the Atlas beetle, Hercules beetle, and Stag beetle. The paper beetle kits are available to purchase from their website and Etsy shop.

The fascinating world of insects inspired Assembli to create a new collection of paper sculptures. Construct the precision cut paper and cardboard parts into a beautiful interior item. All the skeleton parts, wings and body parts are well preserved inside this 3D puzzle kit.