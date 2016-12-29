Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Marvelous DIY Paper Beetle Sculpture Kits

by at on

atlas

Assembli, a Dutch brand made up of designer Joop Bource and the Lankhorst print company, created a series of marvelous DIY paper beetle sculpture kits featuring the Atlas beetle, Hercules beetle, and Stag beetle. The paper beetle kits are available to purchase from their website and Etsy shop.

The fascinating world of insects inspired Assembli to create a new collection of paper sculptures. Construct the precision cut paper and cardboard parts into a beautiful interior item. All the skeleton parts, wings and body parts are well preserved inside this 3D puzzle kit.

atlas

herc

herc

stag

stag

A photo posted by Assembli (@assembli.nl) on

A photo posted by Assembli (@assembli.nl) on

A photo posted by Assembli (@assembli.nl) on

images via Assembli

via Lustik, Colossal

About these ads


  

A few things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.