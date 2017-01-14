Mark Hamill Records Donald Trump’s Meryl Streep Tweets in the Villainous Voice of The Joker

Am I the ONLY one man enough to confront this #OverratedFlunkyLoser without resorting to an ad hominem assault? https://t.co/ac2j2KGryn pic.twitter.com/iH1XnPgOzm
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 14, 2017
Mark Hamill is back with a new Trumpster recording. This time he read Donald Trump’s tweets about Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech in the villainous voice of The Joker.
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him…….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Previously Hamill voiced Trump as the Joker reading his New Year’s Eve tweet.