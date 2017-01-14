Laughing Squid

Mark Hamill Records Donald Trump’s Meryl Streep Tweets in the Villainous Voice of The Joker

Mark Hamill is back with a new Trumpster recording. This time he read Donald Trump’s tweets about Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech in the villainous voice of The Joker.

Previously Hamill voiced Trump as the Joker reading his New Year’s Eve tweet.

