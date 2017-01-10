Leave Me Alone Sweater, A Cozy Cowl-Neck That Can Be Pulled Over One’s Head and Zipped Up

Inspired by Becky Stern‘s very clever Compubody Sock, engineer and maker Ruth Grace Wong generously shared instructions to recreate her very unique statement piece, the “Leave Me Alone Sweater“, a cozy cowl-neck sweater that can be pulled over one’s head and zipped right up. The sweater can also be worn in more conventional ways.

This sweater is convertible! You can wear it three ways: cowl neck, off-the-shoulder, and leave me alone. The leave me alone mode is more of a statement than a functional piece of clothing – I can’t see anything through my sweater. If you find yourself using the leave me alone mode a lot, you could add eye holes.

photos via Ruth Grace Wong

via Bored Panda