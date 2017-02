Kuma Films has captured footage of Kamarati Creations‘ Jay Firecat creating hypnotizing optical illusions while skillfully manipulating an LED lit buugeng juggling instrument.

We had the opportunity to film with Jay Firecat who flew into Utah for the weekend. His skills are amazing and left us hypnotized the whole shoot. The majority of the shots were shot at Utah Lake and a random tunnel in Provo… and a few shots in our shed.