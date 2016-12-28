Japanese High School Student Makes an Amazing Stop-Motion Animation Using Handcrafted Figures

18-year-old Japanese high school student Kiyotaka Mizukoshi (a.k.a. “Mozu“) used handcrafted character figures and miniature sets to create “Maru and Mari,” an amazing stop-motion animation about a young blue robot who attempts to skip detention to meet up with his pink robot friend. Kiyotaka spent five months creating his diorama sets and then another five months filming the stop motion video. Behind the scenes photos are available to view on Instagram and Twitter.
?????????????????????????????????13??14??????????1/6????????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????? pic.twitter.com/WJMEFGdRec
— Mozu (@rokubunnnoichi) August 4, 2016
via KAI-YOU, RocketNews24