Incredible Rube Goldberg Trick Shot That Spans Multiple Billiards Tables and Two Flights of Stairs

Allstars Sports Bar in Bristol, United Kingdom set up an incredible Rube Goldberg style trick shot that spanned two flights of stairs, multiple billiards table, and the length of the bar.
via The Presurfer
by Glen Tickle at on
Allstars Sports Bar in Bristol, United Kingdom set up an incredible Rube Goldberg style trick shot that spanned two flights of stairs, multiple billiards table, and the length of the bar.
via The Presurfer
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.