Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How to Cook the ‘Not So Terrible’ Strudel From Inglorious Basterds

by at on

Chef and filmmaker Andrew Rea demonstrates how to cook the “not so terrible” strudel from Inglorious Basterds on his series Binging With Babish. The recipe involves creating a thin, delicate dough that is gently rolled up with a floured tablecloth.

Hans Landa is the sherlock-pipe-smokin’, famous-actress-chokin’, Brad-Pitt-pokin’ SS detective we all love to hate. Sure he massacred Shosanna’s family right in front of her, but hey, guy knows not-so-terrible strudel when he sees it. Follow along this week as we make old-school Viennese apfelstrudel, and don’t forget the cream.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.