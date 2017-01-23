Chef and filmmaker Andrew Rea demonstrates how to cook the “not so terrible” strudel from Inglorious Basterds on his series Binging With Babish. The recipe involves creating a thin, delicate dough that is gently rolled up with a floured tablecloth.

Hans Landa is the sherlock-pipe-smokin’, famous-actress-chokin’, Brad-Pitt-pokin’ SS detective we all love to hate. Sure he massacred Shosanna’s family right in front of her, but hey, guy knows not-so-terrible strudel when he sees it. Follow along this week as we make old-school Viennese apfelstrudel, and don’t forget the cream.