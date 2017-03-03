How Rogue One Should Have Ended

How It Should Have Ended created their animated interpretation of how Rogue One: A Star Wars Story should have ended. The multiple endings feature character art and animation work by Daniel Baxter, with background artwork by Otis Frampton.
by Justin Page at
