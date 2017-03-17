Laughing Squid

How a Small Town in Wales Came to Have One of the Longest Names in the World

Great Big Story visited the small town on the Welsh island of Anglesey with the longest name in the whole of Europe and one of the longest in the world. Containing an astounding 58 letters, Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwyllllantysiliogogogoch was not always known by that name, but in the mid-19th century, it was changed in a publicity stunt in order to increase tourism. The new name stated all that was available to to visit within the town that translates to “Saint Mary’s Church in the Hollow of the White Hazel Near to the Whirlpool of Tysilio Church of the Red Cave”, although it was a bit more difficult to say.

