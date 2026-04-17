A Lovely Compilation of North American Birdsongs In Spring

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology put together a lovely compilation featuring the distinctive songs and calls of returning North American birds in spring.

Every week during spring, new birds are migrating back to your yard, neighborhood, and local parks. And once they return, they’ll let you know they’re here. All you have to do is listen for their songs and calls.

This list includes the Red-winged Blackbird, Song Sparrow, Killdeer, American Robin, Chipping Sparrow, Belted Kingfisher, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Northern House Wren, Northern Yellow Warbler, and Common Yellowthroat.