Famous Musicians Who Unexpectedly Appeared on Songs Recorded by Other Famous Musicians

Music essayist Walrus Pepper Skelter put together two incredible compilations of famous musicians who unexpectedly appeared on popular songs that were recorded by other famous musicians. While some are fairly well known, others are completely unexpected.

From uncredited instrumentals to unexpected performances by famous artists, these songs hold fascinating musical secrets that many fans still don’t know about.

Some of these appearances are a bit surprising. For example, legendary heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio played trumpet on the 1963 song “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Angels, the great Billy Joel played piano on the 1965 Shangri-Las song “Remember (Walking in the Sand), vocalist Chrissie Hynde sang on the 1985 U2 song “Pride (In the Name of Love)”, and 1970s pop star Toni Tennille sang background vocals on the 1979 Pink Floyd song “The Show Must Go On”.

Part Two