Gorgeous Underwater Footage of Squid Changing Colors During a Graceful Mating Ritual

In a gorgeous underwater clip from the David Attenborough-narrated BBC Earth series The Blue Planet, beautiful bioluminescent squid perform a magnificent color changing mating ritual. The cameras also captured rare footage of a walking handfish

Strange and unusual life inhabits the plankton rich seas of the underwater kelp forests. Watch this short video from BBC natural history series The Blue Planet to see the mating habits of amazing colour changing squid and the weird movements of the aptly named hand fish

