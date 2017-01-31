Game of Thrones’ Hafthor ‘The Mountain’ Bjornsson Loses to Arm Wrestling Champion Devon Larratt

Strongman competitor and Game of Thrones actor Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson (The Mountain) took on and graciously lost to two-time World Arm Wrestling League champion Devon Larratt, who is almost half the weight of Hafthor.
via reddit
