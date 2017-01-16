Euphoric Bear Gleefully Splashes Around in His Sanctuary Pool After Being Freed From a Bile Farm

A euphoric Asian black bear named Tuffy gleefully splashed around in his pool with reckless abandon, as if he was slowly realizing that he was finally free. Tuffy, just like the bear cub with a white Batman logo, had been rescued by AnimalsAsia from a bear bile trafficker in Vietnam, which would have meant certain death while trapped in a cage.

Coming from years of little or no water, for Tuffy this must feel like a true oasis after being parched and in pain for so long. It must have felt like such a relief to have the freedom to splash around in the water after only being able to stand on the hard metal bars of the bile farm cage. In fact Tuffy loved being outdoors so much he decided not to return to his den in the evening – choosing instead to sleep under the stars.