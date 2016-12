With a combination of luck and skill, driver Noah Forman was lucky enough to hit 240 consecutive green lights driving through Manhattan in the early morning hours of December 16, 2016. Forman had previously set the record at 100 consecutive lights after someone claimed the title with just 55.

Forman’s ride was sped up in an easy-to-watch five-minute version, but for anyone who really wants to appreciate the 26-minute ride, he has also posted a full version.

via Gothamist