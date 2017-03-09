Do What You Can’t, Casey Neistat’s Advice to Rebel Against the Norm In Order to Follow Your Dreams

In “Do What You Can’t“, prolific filmmaker and YouTube star Casey Neistat collaborated with filmmaker Max Joseph offer valuable advice about following one’s dreams by rebelling against standard norms. To prove his point, Neistat used examples from his own life and from videos created by others, noting how digital technology allows for greater freedom despite those who may not approve.

To fellow creators I say keep creating, keep doing the work and never forget you don’t have to listen to anyone because in this new world. No one knows anything and all the haters, the doubters are all drinking champagne on the top deck of the Titanic and we are the

fucking icebergs.