Colin Furze Lights a Celebratory Fireworks Display Using a Giant Homemade 20 Foot Fire Tornado

Eccentric inventor Colin Furze celebrated his YouTube channel reaching a milestone four million subscribers by lighting a fireworks display using a giant homemade 20 foot fire tornado. As usual, Furze also demonstrated how he built his latest invention with videos about the base and the cage of the machine, and his drone camera operator Karl Beadle also posted a behind-the-scenes video about the shoot.

A 20ft Fire tornado is a pretty cool way to celebrate hitting 4 MILLION subs but thats how we roll on this channel. The last bit was mental and poor ol rick eh just look away i said.