Bacon Express, A Toaster That Can Vertically Cook Up to Six Strips of Bacon

Nostalgia Electrics has created the Bacon Express, a toaster that allows you to vertically cook up to six strips of regular or thick cut bacon. It is available to purchase from Amazon.

Welcome to a healthier way to cook bacon to delicious perfection! Use the Bacon Express to easily cook up to 6-strips of regular or thick cut bacon in just minutes – no need to flip! Simply adjust the illuminated dial timer to your desired cooking preference, and allow the unique vertical cooking method to drain away fat and grease for fast, healthy cooking. Cool touch handles make it easy to open the doors and view the cooking process. When done cooking, the non-stick cooking plate and insulated door liners remove for easy cleanup.

images via Amazon

via DudeIWantThat.com

