Artist Turns the Street Grids of San Francisco and Brooklyn Into Intricate Puzzle Mazes

San Francisco artist and cartographer Michelle Chandra of Dirt Alley Design has turned street grids of San Francisco and Brooklyn into amazingly intricate puzzle mazes. Michelle’s puzzle mazes of San Francisco and Brooklyn are available to purchase in different color variations from the Dirt Alley Design website.

Using street centerline data available in the public domain, Chandra carves a maze pattern from the street grid by hand without the aid of computer algorithms. The final maze design is drawn by hand digitally to be turned into a city maze map poster. Taking a cue from master maze designers such as Adrian Fisher, Chandra employs various tricks to confuse and befuddle a user trying to solve her San Francisco maze. The San Francisco maze begins at Golden Gate Bridge, and ends at Twin Peaks (if you can find your way there!)