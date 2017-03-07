An Amusing Bookstore Photo Series That Poses Customers Strategically With Matching Book Covers

Librairie Mollat, an independent bookstore in Bordeaux, France, has created a wonderfully clever photo series that with strategically posed customers who match and complete the cover sleeve portraits on the books they sell.
via So Bad So Good
by Lori Dorn at on
