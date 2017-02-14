An Amazing Working Miniature Pipe Organ Made Completely Out of Paper

Aliaksei Zholner, the brilliant engineer behind the working paper model of a V8 engine, has turned once again to his favorite medium to create an amazing working miniature pipe organ. The idea came to him when his wife suggested that he create a music box. Zholner took that idea one step further, handcrafting paper pipes, keyboard, gears and valves in such a way that when put together plays beautiful music.

(translated) I decided to slightly move away from a purely technical subject, and wanted “to play music” a little. Once my wife and I discussed the very first my existing engine model, and she so thoughtfully rotating outer crank sort of hurdy-gurdy handle … and make a music box…Of course any of the usual huge body is not planned, but the main ingredients in its simplest form would think – pipes, keyboards and tracker action (ie, driven by the key to the valves.)

images via Aliaksei Zholner

