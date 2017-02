In 2013, a pet prairie dog and a pet parrot, who make for an adorable, but an unlikely pair of friends, let off a bit of steam by playfully wrestling each other to the ground inside the bird’s cage. The game appeared to get old after awhile, as evidenced by each animal wandering off in search of some food.

A few days after tangling with one another, the furry-feathery duo snuggled in close together.