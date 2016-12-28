Adorable Star Wars AT-AT Walker Crochet Pattern

Lodz, Poland artist Kamila Krawczyk (a.k.a. “Krawka“) has created an adorable Star Wars themed AT-AT walker crochet pattern to help “medium advanced crocheters” make their very own All Terrain Armored Transport figure. The pattern is available to purchase from her Krawka Etsy store.

Crochet walker, when finished, is 26 cm tall (10.2 inches), 28 cm long (11 inches). He is quite large and therefore we will have a lot of parts to make, please be patient and don’t give up because the end result is totally worth it… oh (I almost forgot) May the force be with you!!