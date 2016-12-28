Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Adorable Star Wars AT-AT Walker Crochet Pattern

by at on

atat

Lodz, Poland artist Kamila Krawczyk (a.k.a. “Krawka“) has created an adorable Star Wars themed AT-AT walker crochet pattern to help “medium advanced crocheters” make their very own All Terrain Armored Transport figure. The pattern is available to purchase from her Krawka Etsy store.

Crochet walker, when finished, is 26 cm tall (10.2 inches), 28 cm long (11 inches). He is quite large and therefore we will have a lot of parts to make, please be patient and don’t give up because the end result is totally worth it… oh (I almost forgot) May the force be with you!!

atat

atat

atat

atat

images via Krawka

via Nerd Approved

About these ads
Geek Gifts


  

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2016 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy