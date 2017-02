In a 2011 piece for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Grace Braeger shows off her 1957 Chevy which is the only car she’s owned or driven since buying it new in 1957. In the segment, Braeger credits being raised during the Great Depression for her desire to maintain the car for so many years. In 1957 she bought the car for $2,250 before the 1958 models were released, and at the time the video was recorded she had been driving it for 53 years.

