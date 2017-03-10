Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Wild Rhino Approaches a Familiar Photographer to Request a Nice Belly Rub From Him

by at on

While out filming wildlife somewhere in South Africa, cinematographer Garth De Bruno Austin was a approached by a friendly wild rhino who requested a yummy tummy rub. Austin immediately complied, quickly understanding that a request from such a large animal is really more of a demand. While Austin may have been surprised that the rhino approached him in such a way, he wisely pointed out that because he has been filming the animal for years, she was familiar with him and did not feel threatened.

…I have been lucky enough to film this rhino for quite a few years and because of that have built up a level of TRUST. DO NOT try and do this with a truly ‘WILD’ rhino as it may end up with you being dead! FYI – I did not approach this animal, it was completely her decision to let me come into her personal space and touch her.

A wider view of the belly rub taken by environmental scientist and Austin’s girlfriend Morgan Pelt.

A post shared by Morgan Pelt (@morgan_pelt) on

via reddit

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.