In 2009, an absolutely beautiful but rather vociferous macaw hilariously shushed the handsome parrot that he saw reflected in the mirror. According to his human, the bird had never done such a thing before.

My two year-old Harlequin Macaw talking in the mirror and telling my Blue and Gold Macaw to “sssshhhhh.” This was the first time that I had seen/heard him do the “ssshh.”

via reddit