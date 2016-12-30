Laughing Squid

A Super Mario Bros. Stop-Motion Animation Made Using Hundreds of Rubik’s Cubes

The Synchronicity professional juggling studio created an awesome Super Mario Bros. themed stop-motion animation using hundreds of Rubik’s Cubes.

via RocketNews24

