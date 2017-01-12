A Spy Crocodile Hatchling Captures a Crocodile Lovingly Carrying Her Babies to Water in Her Mouth

In the third preview clip from first episode of the David Tennant-narrated BBC Series “Spy in the Wild“, a vocal animatronic hatchling called newborn baby crocodiles to the surface of the ground where their fiercely protective mother piled each of them into her mouth and gently released them into the sea. Also featured in the first episode is a poignant langur monkey funeral and the passion of prairie dogs.
Spy croc hatching films a mother croc with her babies closer than ever before and reveals the caring side of a fierce creature.