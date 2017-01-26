Laughing Squid

A Robotic Arm Successfully Beats an ‘I Am Not a Robot’ CAPTCHA Using a Stylus on the Trackpad

A robotic arm beats an “I Am Not a Robot” CAPTCHA by manipulating a stylus on the trackpad of a Macbook Air. After completing the task, the robot performs a celebratory “mic drop” with the stylus.

via reddit

