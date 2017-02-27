A Pensive Cat Adorably Chatters Aloud Whenever He Watches Birds Through the Glass Patio Door

A beautiful gray tabby aptly name Photogenic Charlie loves to chirp, squeak and chatter to himself whenever he finds himself watching birds through the glass patio door. His human Derek Zimmerman decided to capture these adorable moments after much thought.

Honestly I have been debating videoing this for like a year now, decided what the heck and just did it today. Looks like simple things in life work out :)

Charlie, in the meanwhile, hasn’t really let all this attention go to his head.

He becomes the #1 trending video on YouTube and thinks he owns the place..

via reddit