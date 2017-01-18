A Mashup Movie Trailer Mixing Footage From The Little Rascals With Audio From Furious 7

For CineFix‘s ongoing Trailer Mix series, Benjamin Martin and Dustin McLean created a fun mashup movie trailer that combines footage from The Little Rascals with audio from Furious 7.
by Justin Page at on
