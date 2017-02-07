Laughing Squid

A Lushly Melodic Version of the Classic a-ha Song ‘Take on Me’ as Performed by a Chamber Ensemble

Working with the wonderful Carnegie Hall program Ensemble Connect, the Brooklyn Duo performed a beautifully lush, melodic version of the 1984 a-ha dance tune “Take On Me”. Accompanying them was a very talented chamber ensemble made up of violin, viola, cello, bass, clarinet, bassoon and trombone.

Take On Me by a-ha, arranged and performed LIVE on cello, piano, and with chamber ensemble by Brooklyn Duo and Ensemble Connect. …We were thrilled to partner with Ensemble Connect for this video, filmed in Carnegie Hall’s beautiful education wing.

The original a-ha video from 1984.

via The Awesomer

