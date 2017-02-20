Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Historic Look Back at How 21st Century Humans Lived Before the Dolphin Revolution

by at on

Exurb1a takes a historic look back at how 21st century humans lived before events like the dolphin revolution, Belgium conquering Mars, and the replacement of toilet paper with three seashells.

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.