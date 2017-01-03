A Gigantic Airbus A320 Model Aircraft Flying Around Inside an Exhibition Hall at Incredibly Slow Speeds

Airstage built a gigantic helium based remote-controlled aircraft resembling the Airbus A320 that sports a 16-foot-wide wingspan and weighs less and a pound. The RC RC RC!!! shared footage of the behemoth RC plane flying around inside over onlookers at incredibly slow speed at Modell Süd Stuttgart 2016, an exhibition for model making and model railways in Stuttgart, Germany.
A crew will be flying aircraft models like this 5 meter Airbus at Model Süd, Stuttgart this weekend. https://t.co/ojUp8MXce7 pic.twitter.com/HJGQYYQLrB
— AIRSTAGE.biz (@AirstageBIZ) November 18, 2016
via reddit, The Awesomer