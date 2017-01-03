Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

A Gigantic Airbus A320 Model Aircraft Flying Around Inside an Exhibition Hall at Incredibly Slow Speeds

by at on

Airstage built a gigantic helium based remote-controlled aircraft resembling the Airbus A320 that sports a 16-foot-wide wingspan and weighs less and a pound. The RC RC RC!!! shared footage of the behemoth RC plane flying around inside over onlookers at incredibly slow speed at Modell Süd Stuttgart 2016, an exhibition for model making and model railways in Stuttgart, Germany.

via reddit, The Awesomer

About these ads
Laughing Squid

New in the Laughing Squid Store




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.