Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The flexible Maxwell Day of London, England demonstrates his world record ability to turn his feet backwards in the Guinness series Meet the Record Breakers. Day holds the official Guinness World Record for “Largest Foot Rotation” for his ability to turn his feet around a full 157 degrees.

When Maxwell Day saw a poster of the previous record holder at Minecon, he knew he could beat it. He achieved the largest external foot rotation with 157 degrees in London, UK.