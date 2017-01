A very clever little bunny named Simba joined in on a lively game of Jenga and very confidently removed a block with his mouth from the middle of the tower without toppling it over. According to his human, “Simba loves to play Jenga”.

When not playing games of skill, Simba can be found out in the garden, rubbing his nose or claiming his place on the sofa.

via Huffington Post, Incredible Things